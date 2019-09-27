It’s now official, Rihanna is the richest woman in music. The latest Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women has been revealed and RiRi is in the top spot at about $600 million.

The magazine got the number thanks to RiRi’s music, Fenty Beauty, and newly released fashion line. Madonna was in second place followed by Celine Dion, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift rounded out the top five.

What do you think about Forbes’ latest issue? Do you ever wonder how Forbes gets their money information?

See story here