Staph Infection Reported At A Chesterfield County High School

Staph Infection Breakout With Complaints From A Chesterfield County High School Football Team

Several staph infections have been reported among football players at Thomas Dale High School. CBS6 reports that an outbreak of a skin infection hit members of the high school football teams earlier this month. The school’s principal, Dr. Christopher M. Jones says all athletic equipment and the field house were deep cleaned once his administration was made aware of the outbreak. Staph bacteria can be spread through person-to-person contact and through contact with contaminated items.