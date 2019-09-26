CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Playlist Poppin’: PnB Rock Drops “Fendi” Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz

PnB Rock at Money Bagg Yo 4Eva Heartless Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If it’s one thing PnB Rock knows, it’s a hit when he hears one. The Philly singer-songwriter dropped a new song titled “Fendi” today featuring Nicki Minaj and Canadian producer Murda Beatz and it’s fire. Simultaneously serving as promo for Miss Minaj’s Fendi collection that drops mid-October, Nicki starts the song out with “This is actually, I swear, this is really my favorite song.”

Tune In: Singer-Songwriter Ashlee Drops Steamy Music Video For “Alone With You”

In case you don’t know about Murda Beatz, he has a ton of production credits under his belt, including “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott, “Nice For What” by Drake, “Motorsport” by Migos, “I Do” by Drake and SZA, and more.

Press Play: Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, & T.I. Host Netflix’s First Music Competition Series Rhythm & Flow

Tune into the new chune and let us know what you think.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet

Black Dad Appreciation: 15 Photos Of Chance The Rapper Being An ADORABLE Father

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Dad Appreciation: 15 Photos Of Chance The Rapper Being An ADORABLE Father

Continue reading Black Dad Appreciation: 15 Photos Of Chance The Rapper Being An ADORABLE Father

Black Dad Appreciation: 15 Photos Of Chance The Rapper Being An ADORABLE Father

[caption id="attachment_4347379" align="aligncenter" width="758"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] This week we want to highlight one of our favorite celebrity dads, Chance The Rapper. Recently welcoming a second child into his beautiful family, he announced this week that he would be postponing his upcoming tour to be the best father and husband he can be. In a viral message posted to Instagram, Chance pretty much said he knows better so he's going to do better. ALSO: ICYMI, This Unexpected A$AP Ferg & Chance The Rapper Moment Was Everything "I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," he announced. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW." Check out some of his most adorable dad moments below.

Playlist Poppin’: PnB Rock Drops “Fendi” Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz was originally published on globalgrind.com

Videos
Latest
michael jackson thriller cover
Judge Rules In Favor Of Michael Jackson Estate
 43 mins ago
09.27.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Is the Richest Woman In Music
 47 mins ago
09.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Kandi Burruss Lands Reoccurring Role…
 18 hours ago
09.27.19
30 items
Y’all, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Are Dressed…
 18 hours ago
09.27.19
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime…
 19 hours ago
09.26.19
Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach…
 19 hours ago
09.26.19
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Announces His Retirement
 20 hours ago
09.26.19
Playlist Poppin’: PnB Rock Drops “Fendi” Feat. Nicki…
 20 hours ago
09.27.19
Zendaya’s All-Black Glam Squad Named One Of The…
 20 hours ago
09.27.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love…
 23 hours ago
09.26.19
10 items
Get Ready For The Fall With 10 Jackets…
 1 day ago
09.27.19
MoCADA Masquerade Ball
Malik Yoba Storms Out Of Interview Over Transgender…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
If Hyperpigmentation Is A Problem, We Have The…
 1 day ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close