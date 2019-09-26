On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, Dawn Rowe, the founder and executive director of Girl Vow Inc., talks to us about the importance of mentorship for young Black girls and young women of color, as well as LGBTQ youth. At Girl Vow, Rowe helps to transform the lives of young woman facing very real life challenges including incarceration and homelessness. Rowe also touches on the challenges she faces in the non-profit space as a young Black woman leading the charge for change.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 4, Dawn Rowe & Girl Vow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

