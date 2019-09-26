CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 4, Dawn Rowe & Girl Vow

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 4

Source: iOne Creative Services

On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, Dawn Rowe, the founder and executive director of Girl Vow Inc., talks to us about the importance of mentorship for young Black girls and young women of color, as well as LGBTQ youth. At Girl Vow, Rowe helps to transform the lives of young woman facing very real life challenges including incarceration and homelessness. Rowe also touches on the challenges she faces in the non-profit space as a young Black woman leading the charge for change.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 4, Dawn Rowe & Girl Vow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime…
 4 hours ago
09.26.19
Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach…
 5 hours ago
09.26.19
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Announces His Retirement
 5 hours ago
09.26.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 7 hours ago
09.26.19
Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love…
 9 hours ago
09.26.19
MoCADA Masquerade Ball
Malik Yoba Storms Out Of Interview Over Transgender…
 10 hours ago
09.26.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 4, Dawn Rowe…
 11 hours ago
09.26.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Are You A Brow Pomade,…
 12 hours ago
09.26.19
If we can beat cancer, we can beat anything
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer ‘Save The Boobs’
 13 hours ago
09.26.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
6 items
You Get A Book! You Get A Book!…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close