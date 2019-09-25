CLOSE
Virginia Taxpayers! Your Tax Relief Refund Is Coming In October

Here’s an alert for Virginia taxpayers! A special tax refund check is coming. The Virginia Department of Taxation expects to have the refund checks sent out to eligible taxpayers by mid-October. Qualifying individuals will get 110 dollars, and couples will get 220 dollars as part of the Virginia Tax Relief Refund program.

The Virginia Tax Relief Refunds are result of state legislation passed by the 2019 Virginia General Assembly in response to the federal Tax cuts and Jobs Act. Check your eligibility HERE.

