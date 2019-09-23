CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS Football Player Who Drowned

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. is already making big plays on the field but the Indiana native is making an even bigger play off of it.

The cornerback announced that he wanted to cover the funeral costs of a teenager from his hometown of Gary, Indiana who tragically died in a drowning accident.

14-year-old Curtis Walton, Jr. a football player from Gary was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool at Calumet New Tech High School earlier this month. He and his teammates had gone to the pool to cool off after a hot practice. Sadly after he was transported to the hospital, Walton passed away.

Johnson heard about Walton’s death via social media and reached out to the family.

“I wanted to help a family in need and give back to my city any way I could,” Johnson said. “It was hard growing up there—I’ve seen a lot of things and lost people close to me, so I know what the Walton family is going through. I was just trying to give back out of the kindness of my heart.”

Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS Football Player Who Drowned was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 7 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 16 hours ago
09.24.19
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another…
 19 hours ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
09.24.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Leah’s Lemonade: The KING of R&B…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be…
 24 hours ago
09.24.19
Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 24 hours ago
09.23.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement
 1 day ago
09.23.19
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah’s Book Club Starts A New Chapter With…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close