Marrying Multiple Men Good For Women’s Health

It may be difficult for women to find success financially and emotionally due to societal restrictions but a new study says that women who marry multiple men are living healthier lives.

A new study published by the journal,  ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society B’ has found that during difficult times women who marry multiple men are able to withstand financial and emotional distress.

“Our work suggests that marrying multiple men may be a wise strategy for women where the necessities of life are hard, and where men’s economic productivity and health can vary radically over their lifetime due to the challenging environmental conditions,” said lead researcher Monique Borgerhoff Mulder.

Although it’s not legally acceptable to marry multiple men, do you think having multiple husbands would be beneficial for you? Are you a woman who has multiple men in your life? Tell your story.

