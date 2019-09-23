CLOSE
Oprah’s Book Club Starts A New Chapter With Apple

Apple and Oprah Winfrey announced Oprah’s Book Club will partner with Apple. The first book is “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

The Water Dancer is available now for pre-order on Apple Books in both ebook and audiobook format. Oprah will interview the author for the first installment of her new exclusive Apple TV+ series premiering November 1st.

A new episode will be available every two months. For every Oprah book selection sold on Apple Books, Apple will make a contribution to the American Library Association to support local libraries, fund programs that give access to everyone and create lifelong readers from young.

What is the last book you’ve read?

See story here

