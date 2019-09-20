Weekend Roundup: Hull Street Fest, ‘Passing Strange’ & Festival Of India!

The weekend is here! With fall just days away, we’re trying to enjoy the best and the rest of what the summer has to offer.

You can catch an award-winning Broadway play right here in RVA with the opening of Passing Strange at the Firehouse Theatre.

Grab your family and friends and celebrate the end of summer with live entertainment, activities, wine and beer and prizes at the Hull Street Festival.

Or explore India’s unique culture at the Festival of India!

So many things to get into this weekend. Regardless of what you decide to do, make sure you get up and get out!

See the full list of great happenings below:

New To Theaters

Ad Astra

Downton Abbey

Rambo: Last Blood

Always In Season

The Wedding Year

Friday, Sept. 20

Passing Strange. Broadway comes to Richmond in this local production of Passing Strange at the Firehouse Theatre. Don’t miss this Tony Award-winning play! For more info: www.firehousetheatre.org

St. Benedict Octoberfest. Welcome fall at St. Benedict Octoberfest! Celebrate with live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, music and dancing, activities for the entire family and more! For more info: www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/

Saturday, Sept. 21

Hull Street Festival. Come on out to the Hull Street Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, free health and dental screenings, the best in local wine and beer, prizes and more! Catch all the fun on Hull Street between 12th and Cowardin. For more info: www.facebook.com/HullStreetFestival

Richmond Dog Festival. It’s a celebration of dogs, dog lovers and dog owners! Don’t miss the Richmond Dog Festival in Church Hill’s Chimborazo Park! Grab your favorite four-legged friend and spend the day with amazing vendors, craft beer, live music, seminars and more! For more info: https:richmond-dog-festival/

Stone’s Throw Down RVA. Head out to Brown’s Island for live music and delicious beer courtesy of Stone Brewing for their Stone’s Throw Down RVA. For more info: www.stonebrewing.com

Festival of India. Celebrate India’s diverse culture at the Festival of India. The festivities take place this weekend at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Enjoy two exciting days of music, food, art, and culture. For more info: www.thefestivalofindia.org

Passing Strange. Broadway comes to Richmond in this local production of Passing Strange at the Firehouse Theatre. Don’t miss this Tony Award-winning play! For more info: www.firehousetheatre.org

St. Benedict Octoberfest. Welcome fall at St. Benedict Octoberfest! Celebrate with live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, music and dancing, activities for the entire family and more! For more info: www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/

Sunday, Sept. 22

Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks. It’s the final weekend to discover the Art of Play at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden! Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks is an award-winning display created with half-a-million LEGO bricks! For more info: www.lewisginter.org/nature-connects-lego/

Festival of India. Celebrate India’s diverse culture at the Festival of India. The festivities take place this weekend at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Enjoy two exciting days of music, food, art, and culture. For more info: www.thefestivalofindia.org

St. Benedict Octoberfest. Welcome fall at St. Benedict Octoberfest! Celebrate with live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, music and dancing, activities for the entire family and more! For more info: www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/

