Jennifer Lopez Says It’s Hard To Make Movies If They Aren’t About This

Jennifer Lopez understands the power of Marvel movies. In promoting her new movie Hustlers, Lopez talked about how hard it is to get different movies made in Hollywood.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Lopez said, “First of all, it’s hard to make a movie, period. It has to be a Marvel comic or some crazy franchise thing but the smaller movies about humanity and people and life and struggles, you don’t get that as much unless you do that for nothing and there’s no budget.”

With Hustlers being a female-led movie, Lopez continued, “On top of the movies themselves, then when you have women characters at the front of it, it’s a whole another battle. It’s a whole new layer and it’s hard to get them made.”

Do you plan to see Hustlers? Do you think the comic book and franchise movies are killing creativity in Hollywood?

