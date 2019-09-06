NBA Players React To Naked Chris Paul

Chris Paul is one of the many athletes to show off his body in the annual ESPN Magazine Body Issue. The 34-year-old guard attributes his current shape to moving to a plant-based lifestyle.

Some current and former NBA players are giving him some grief for taking it all off for the world to see. Reggie Evans posted the “see no evil” monkey in the comments of the IG photo. Chauncey Billups said, “put some damn clothes on.” Former teammate DeAndre Jordan posted, “How am I supposed to eat my jello after seeing this?”

