NFL, Roc Nation Donate $400k In Chicago, Meek Mill And Meghan Show Support

More details have emerged in the “Inspire Change” deal between JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL.

As previously noted, Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor will be in Chicago for a kick-off performance for the NFL’s regular season and while they’re there they will also visit Crusher’s Club, a group that helps Chicago kids “restore their lives and improve their neighborhoods.”

BBF or Better Boys Foundation will be visited by Vic Mensa and Rapsody, who are Roc Nation artists, the group provides education, employment, and youth services, as well as family health programs to more than 400 Chicago families.

Chicago is the first city to benefit from the newly formed “Inspire Change” social outreach program, the NFL, Roc Nation and the Player’s Coalition plan to donate $400,000 to the groups, something they plan to do in every NFL city this year.

Knowing this information, has your thoughts regarding the NFL/Roc Nation partnership changed?

