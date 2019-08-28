CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Don’t Quit: These Actors & Actresses Almost Gave Up On Their Dream

Today's biggest T.V. and movie stars were close to quitting.

Laverne Cox

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

The Emmy-nominated actress told The Hollywood Reporter that it took years for her career to really take off. It wasn’t until she landed the role of Sophia on Orange Is the New Black, that her career really accelerated:

“When I moved to New York City in 1993, I thought I would be a superstar in two, three years tops. That didn’t quite happen,” she said. After some T.V. and movie credits, she said she was ready to throw in the towel. “It was a devastating realization. It’s like, OK, you’re 40 years old. Maybe that’s all God wanted for me in this business. Maybe this is all I’m supposed to do. Now I should just listen to what the universe seems to be telling me about this acting thing and try something else. Then I got this audition. It turns out that God had a different plan.”

Hit the flip for more actors and actress who were about to give up, but they kept on pushing!

Don’t Quit: These Actors & Actresses Almost Gave Up On Their Dream was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos

Videos
Latest
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
5 Fashion-Forward Boutiques That Sell Trendy Maternity Clothes
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
18 items
Black Women Lit Up Miami Beach For The…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Press Play: Trailer Drops For J. Cole-Produced Documentary…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
#NYFWNoir: Savage X Fenty Teams Up With Amazon…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Zendaya Tapped As New Face of Lancôme Idôle…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Don’t Quit: These Actors & Actresses Almost Gave…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
50 items
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
15 items
Tan-Gate: Happy Fifth Anniversary To Former President Obama’s…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaving Saturday Night Live
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Inayah Lamis Explains The Life-Changing Moment That Spawned…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes
Virginia Leaders Speak Out Against KKK Recruitment Flyers…
 23 hours ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close