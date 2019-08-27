Virgo season is in full effect and it looks like Cassie is having a birthday for the ages!

The 33-year-model and former singer announced on social media that she and boyfriend Alex Fine (also the father of her gestating baby) are engaged.

On Tuesday (August 27), the mother-to-be posted a beautiful sunset picture of her trainer beau, 26, down on one knee asking her to be his wife.

“I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she wrote in a second post-engagement picture.

In addition to all this engagement happiness, on Monday (August 26), Cassie debuted her glorious baby bump in a beautiful photo spread that she shared with her followers on social media.

The 33-year-old definitely seems to be living her best life after announcing her break up with Sean “Diddy” Combs last fall after spending 11 years together. Last December she made her relationship with Fine public and announced in June that she was pregnant with their first child, a girl, who’s due later this year.

Fine has been as vocal about his love and admiration for Cassie, writing in June, “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo, which shows him kissing Cassie on the cheek.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.”

We are rooting for you girl! Congrats!

RELATED NEWS:

Celebrity Women Who Announced Their Pregnancy In 2019

Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant

Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her Belly Is Growing

Happy Birthday! Cassie’s Engaged & Debuts Baby Bump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com