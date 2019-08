Richmond police are still looking for an escaped hand-cuffed prisoner. Officers say Ammer Ali kicked his way out of a patrol car on Monday afternoon on West Katherine Street in the Carver neighborhood during a transport to the Richmond City Justice Center. He had been arrested in the Tidewater area for an outstanding drug warrant. The RPD has advised anyone who spots Ali to not approach him but call 911 immediately. View the rest of the story courtesy of 8News.

