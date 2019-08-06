CLOSE
Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Emmett Till Series To Air On ABC

Mamie Till and Emmett Till

The story of Emmett Till will be told on network television. The 8-episode series produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith will be shown on ABC later this year. It was originally scheduled to be seen on HBO before the network shelved the show.

Till’s story will be told from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. In 1955, the 14-year-old Till was lynched in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman.

The series is loosely based on the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. The series will be part of ABC’s civil rights anthology series Women Of The Movement.

Will you be watching this show? What has been the best civil rights documentary you’ve seen lately?

See story here

