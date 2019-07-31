CLOSE
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In America?

Hipster Slang Yolo Text Space Doodle Speech Bubble Alphabet

Source: 4khz / Getty

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang words that get on our nerves. Bae. Lit. SMH. Basically, people get tired of certain slang words because they get used over and over again to the point of annoyance.

Luckily enough, Stacker has provided the world with a glimpse into the most hated slang terms in America. Now, nearly half of 2,000 Americans have used slang terms without fully understanding the current meaning according to a OnePoll survey. A quarter of those polled also believe that anyone older than 25 should avoid using any slang period and more than a third say you shouldn’t use slang in the workplace.

Well, let’s get to the most hated slang list, shall we?

Coming in at No. 1 is GOAT, the short-handed term for Greatest Of All-Time. Weird, right? But if you’re in Texas, you’re bound to be offended that TRILL is the No. 20 most hated slang term in America. That’s right, our slang term is among the most hated slang terms in the country. Even Slacker’s explanation of trill by saying it originated in the Texas prison system and didn’t become popular until 2005 with Paul Wall is quite … well, hmm.

See the full list of most hated slang terms according to Stacker below.

  1. GOAT
  2. Bae
  3. Hangry
  4. Gucci
  5. Ghost
  6. Fleek
  7. Stussy
  8. TFW
  9. Throw Shade
  10. SMH
  11. Totes
  12. Clap Back
  13. Turn Up / Turnt
  14. Peeped
  15. Thirsty
  16. Lit
  17. Spill The Tea / Sipping Tea
  18. Fam
  19. Snack
  20. Trill

What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In America? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

21 hours ago
