Expert Explains Why You Shouldn’t Kill Spiders In The Home

While many of us are afraid of spiders, you really shouldn’t fear. Besides the potential to gain superpowers, the eight-legged arachnids are actually beneficial, says an entomologist.

In a piece for The Conversation, North Carolina State University’s Matt Bertone writes, “I know it may be hard to convince you, but let me try: Don’t kill the next spider you see in your home.”

According to the expert, most spiders aren’t out to harm humans and perform an important task by eating disease-carrying insects like mosquitos.

Bertone points out that bites are actually pretty rare, even from dangerous species like widow spiders and recluses.

How do you feel about spiders in the home? What do you do when you come across one?

