Trial Started For Chesterfield Man Accused Of Killing His Wife’s Beau

The trial of a Chesterfield County man accused of killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend is underway. Joshua Frederico is charged for the murder of Lawrence Howell, who was reportedly shot to death inside a home on Second Branch Road last summer. Sarah Frederico was also shot, survived and remains confined to a wheelchair. She testified yesterday that her estranged husband tried cleaning up the scene with bleach in an attempt to change the story of what really happened.