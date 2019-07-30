CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Trial Started For Chesterfield Man Accused Of Killing His Wife’s Beau

3 reads
Leave a comment

The trial of a Chesterfield County man accused of killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend is underway. Joshua Frederico is charged for the murder of Lawrence Howell, who was reportedly shot to death inside a home on Second Branch Road last summer. Sarah Frederico was also shot, survived and remains confined to a wheelchair. She testified yesterday that her estranged husband tried cleaning up the scene with bleach in an attempt to change the story of what really happened.

Stone Soul 2019: Lloyd — Our Favorite #CurlyHeadedBlackBoy [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019
15 photos
8news , chesterfield county , clovia , Estranged , frederico , Howell , Joshua , lawrence , murder , sarah , Second Branch Road

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 47 mins ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close