Richmond Ranks High For Economic Growth Says Recent Publication

A trade publication, Business Facilities magazine, ranked the city of Richmond fourth overall for economic growth potential among the nation’s midsize areas in a recent study. Richmond’s Department of Economic Development director, Leonard Sledge, says the rankings bode well for the city’s growth trajectory, but they can also learn from innovative practices of higher-ranked cities.

What’s the reason for the high-ranking? Richmond ranked high for attracting millennial job seekers and the ability to land corporate headquarters.

It’s safe to say that Richmond is definitely open for business.