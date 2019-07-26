CLOSE
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly a proud new dad!

According to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old To Pimp A Butterfly rapper and his fiancee Whitney Alford have welcomed their first child together on Friday — a baby girl.

Lamar, who is notoriously quiet about his private life didn’t announce that his high school sweetheart was pregnant ahead of their daughter’s arrival. In fact, he didn’t even acknowledge he was engaged until four years ago during promo run for TPAB.

On their relationship, Lamar said during the interview, “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one. … I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

The pair have been together since their days at Centennial High School in Compton. Congrats KDot!

Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child was originally published on theboxhouston.com

