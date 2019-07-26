Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint Album?

With the success of their collaboration No Guidance, it seems that Drake and Chris Brown doing more music together is inevitable.

We got more evidence of this on Twitter when Breezy posted a picture of him with Drake featuring the caption, “Somethings coming.”

Could this be a video for the current song or a tease for something more? We just don’t know. Our eyes and ears are ready for whatever it might be.

Would you want this album to happen? Would it be one of the biggest albums of the year?

