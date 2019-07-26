CLOSE
N. Chesterfield Health Alert! A Lung Infection Has Popped Up

Health Alert in North Chesterfield!

Health Director Dr. Alexander Samuel of the Chesterfield Health District said there is a warning about a lung infection that has popped up in northeast Chesterfield County. According the health director, ten cases of Legionnaires’ disease had been confirmed since the beginning of May. Dr. Samuel said breathing in air from cooling towers is probably the cause, but it may be difficult to figure out the exact source. The average number of cases is three during the summer months. Although the risk to Chesterfield County residents and visitors is small, “Out of an abundance of caution, the health district recommends that individuals who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache promptly seek medical care.”

