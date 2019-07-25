CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Jay-Z has secured yet another bag by signing a deal to produce the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” The film follows Nat Love, an outlaw who gets his gang back together after finding out the person who killed his parents is getting out of prison.

The release date for the project hasn’t been released. This will be Hov’s third time producing a film.

Would you rather be a Hollywood actor or Hollywood producer? What are you binging on Netflix these days?

See story here

Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute
26 photos
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 2 mins ago
07.25.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 27 mins ago
07.25.19
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce Tracks Her Weight Loss In New Video
 31 mins ago
07.25.19
Redskins Training Camp
2019 Redskins Training Camp Schedule
 1 hour ago
07.25.19
Eesh: Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi…
 17 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 22 hours ago
07.25.19
Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close