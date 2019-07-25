Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film

Jay-Z has secured yet another bag by signing a deal to produce the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” The film follows Nat Love, an outlaw who gets his gang back together after finding out the person who killed his parents is getting out of prison.

The release date for the project hasn’t been released. This will be Hov’s third time producing a film.

