CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Mayor Resigns From 400th Anniversary Committee Because Trump Invited

2 reads
Leave a comment
Interview with Mayor Levar Stoney

Source: Radio One Richmond

 

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sat on the Jamestown anniversary planning committee until his resignation on Wednesday. Mayor Stoney sites his reason for stepping down was an invitation to President Trump. If Trump shows up next week, top Virginia Democrats have already said that they will threatened to boycott the 400th anniversary celebration. Mayor Stoney said in his resignation on Wednesday that he will not play a role in hosting a president that denigrates democracy. Stoney was referring to, a Trump tweet that insisted that some congresswomen should go back to the countries they came from.

Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins

8 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins

Continue reading Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins

Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins

 

 

400th anniversary planning committee , clovia , Donald Trump , invitation , lawrence , Levar Stoney , mayor , miss community , president , resignation

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 3 mins ago
07.25.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 28 mins ago
07.25.19
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce Tracks Her Weight Loss In New Video
 32 mins ago
07.25.19
Redskins Training Camp
2019 Redskins Training Camp Schedule
 1 hour ago
07.25.19
Eesh: Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi…
 17 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 22 hours ago
07.25.19
Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close