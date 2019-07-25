Mayor Resigns From 400th Anniversary Committee Because Trump Invited

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sat on the Jamestown anniversary planning committee until his resignation on Wednesday. Mayor Stoney sites his reason for stepping down was an invitation to President Trump. If Trump shows up next week, top Virginia Democrats have already said that they will threatened to boycott the 400th anniversary celebration. Mayor Stoney said in his resignation on Wednesday that he will not play a role in hosting a president that denigrates democracy. Stoney was referring to, a Trump tweet that insisted that some congresswomen should go back to the countries they came from.

Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins 8 photos Launch gallery Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins 1. Monica and Ludacris are cousins. 1 of 8 2. Marques Houston and former B2K member J-Boog are first cousins 2 of 8 3. Angela and Vanessa Simmons and Ming Lee 3 of 8 4. Gabrielle Union and Rapper Saweetie Are Cousins 4 of 8 5. Brandy, Ray J and Snoop Dogg Are All Cousins 5 of 8 6. Fantasia & K-Ci & JoJo Are Cousins 6 of 8 7. Timbaland Is Pharrell's Cousin 7 of 8 8. Bill Bellamy & Shaq Are Cousins 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins