Mayor Resigns From 400th Anniversary Committee Because Trump Invited

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sat on the Jamestown anniversary planning committee until his resignation on Wednesday. Mayor Stoney sites his reason for stepping down was an invitation to President Trump. If Trump shows up next week, top Virginia Democrats have already said that they will threatened to boycott the 400th anniversary celebration. Mayor Stoney said in his resignation on Wednesday that he will not play a role in hosting a president that denigrates democracy. Stoney was referring to, a Trump tweet that insisted that some congresswomen should go back to the countries they came from.
8 photos Launch gallery
Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins
1. Monica and Ludacris are cousins.1 of 8
2. Marques Houston and former B2K member J-Boog are first cousins2 of 8
3. Angela and Vanessa Simmons and Ming Lee3 of 8
4. Gabrielle Union and Rapper Saweetie Are Cousins4 of 8
5. Brandy, Ray J and Snoop Dogg Are All Cousins5 of 8
6. Fantasia & K-Ci & JoJo Are Cousins6 of 8
7. Timbaland Is Pharrell's Cousin7 of 8
8. Bill Bellamy & Shaq Are Cousins8 of 8
