Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are We Done Debating Whether Cynthia Erivo Deserves The Role?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Harriet Tubman photo

Source: Courtesy Focus Features / Focus Features

When Focus Features announced plans to create a Harriet Tubman biopic — our community was instantly excited by the idea, but when the lead role went to Cynthia Erivo, a British actress, Black twitter jeered over having an actress who isn’t African American portray the role and there were even some naysayers who pointed to older comments from Erivo that offended some African Americans. Well the trailer is here now, check it out below:

Did Cynthia Erivo kill all the criticism from what you’re seen in these clips? Or do you still think the role should have gone to an African-American actress?

The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are We Done Debating Whether Cynthia Erivo Deserves The Role? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 4 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 1 day ago
07.24.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 1 day ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Daddy & Daughter Duos Who Put The…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close