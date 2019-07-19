CLOSE
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & Jessie Reyez To Perform

Once again it’s on! 97.9 The Box and 92.1 Radio Now are teaming up to bring you one more Hot Girl Summer concert before the summer is over. Actually, THE Hot Girl Summer concert! Our Break The Internet show is back for 2019 with none other than the H-Town Hottie herself, MEGAN THEE STALLION headlining her biggest hometown concert yet!

The all-girl lineup features viral sensation DOJA CAT (“Moo”, “Tia & Tamera”) as well as rising singer JESSIE REYEZ (“Imported”) all on one show. It’s ladies night for the summer and if you remember last year’s Break The Internet concert with Teyana Taylor and Daniel Caesar, you know it sold out quick! So get your tickets early because it’s going down.

Tickets are on sale NOW at the official Revention Music Center website or http://www.reventionmusiccenter.com/ OR you can text BTI to 24042 for a direct link to purchase! Powered by the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box!

