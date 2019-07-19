CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG & We’re ‘Green’ With Envy

6 reads
Leave a comment

Introducing ‘Hot Girl Jada’!

The actress and “Red Table Talk” host got Thee Stallion stamp of approval Thursday (July 18) after posting a snapshot on Instagram showing off her banging body basking in the sunlight on a yacht in the Mediterranean. She’s currently vacationing in Greece and Italy with husband Will Smith and their children, Jaden and Willow.

“I’LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you,” Smith captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

I'LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you🌞✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

According to the New York Post, the 47-year-old is rocking an Adriana Degreas + Cult Gaia leaf-appliquéd two-piece which retails for $490.

Megan Thee Stallion, who championed the phrase “hot girl summer,” commented “Yessssss” along with a quartet of heart-eyed smileys. She also shared Smith’s flick, dubbing her “Mrs. Hot Girl Jada.”

Source: New York Post

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG & We’re ‘Green’ With Envy was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 11 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 12 hours ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 15 hours ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 16 hours ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Faith & Fame: Gene Moore Jr. Reveals How…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 19 hours ago
07.20.19
SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce…
 20 hours ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close