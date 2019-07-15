CLOSE
King Tutt
Teacher Sentenced To 20 Years For Having Sex With 13-Year-Old Student

A 28-year-old Arizona teacher has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student. Brittany Zamora was accused of having sex with the boy in her classroom and car, including once while an 11-year-old student was in the room serving as a lookout.

Zamora, who is married, pleaded guilty to charges of molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and public sexual indecency.  She will not be eligible for early release and will serve the entire 20 year term in jail.

Did you ever suspect something like this going on when you were in school?  Is the sentence fair?

See story here

 

