CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Iowa Officer Designs ‘Honor And Respect’ Sneaker After Nike Pulled American Flag Shoe Over Kaepernick Comments

7 reads
Leave a comment

Nike recently announced it would no longer release the special edition Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July after Colin Kaepernick raised concerns about the shoe’s use of a “Betsy Ross” flag. The decision to pull the shoe was met with criticism from people on the right, and one Iowa police officer even decided to create his own shoe.

The shoes used the first flag created by Betsy Ross, which had 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars to represent the original U.S. colonies.

Then on July 4, Ron Slagle told “Fox & Friends” he created the “Honor and Respect” sneaker for anyone who wanted to purchase the “Betsy Ross” Nike shoe.

“The Betsy Ross objection with the shoe for Nike translates into a loss of history,” Slagle told Fox. “And I believe at times that’s the biggest loss we have is really knowing what the history about that is.”

The black, white and blue shoe is meant to honor police officers, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Code 9 and Blue H.E.L.P, two organizations helping officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

People could not help but create their own names for the shoe once images were posted to Twitter.

In a viral thread of new sneaker names for the shoe, some also criticized Slagle and other officers for not giving the same amount of “honor and respect” to people in their communities.

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

20 photos Launch gallery

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

Continue reading Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

Ever wonder which basketball players have a shoe line? Or do your kids keep talking about basketball shoes and you have no idea? Wonder no more. Here are some basketball players with their own shoe lines!  

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Iowa Officer Designs ‘Honor And Respect’ Sneaker After Nike Pulled American Flag Shoe Over Kaepernick Comments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 13 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close