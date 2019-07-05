Iowa Officer Designs ‘Honor And Respect’ Sneaker After Nike Pulled American Flag Shoe Over Kaepernick Comments

Nike recently announced it would no longer release the special edition Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July after Colin Kaepernick raised concerns about the shoe’s use of a “Betsy Ross” flag. The decision to pull the shoe was met with criticism from people on the right, and one Iowa police officer even decided to create his own shoe.

The shoes used the first flag created by Betsy Ross, which had 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars to represent the original U.S. colonies.

Then on July 4, Ron Slagle told “Fox & Friends” he created the “Honor and Respect” sneaker for anyone who wanted to purchase the “Betsy Ross” Nike shoe.

“The Betsy Ross objection with the shoe for Nike translates into a loss of history,” Slagle told Fox. “And I believe at times that’s the biggest loss we have is really knowing what the history about that is.”

The black, white and blue shoe is meant to honor police officers, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Code 9 and Blue H.E.L.P, two organizations helping officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

People could not help but create their own names for the shoe once images were posted to Twitter.

"You're on thin ice buddy" 5"s — Kris Diaz (@universalkris93) July 4, 2019

In a viral thread of new sneaker names for the shoe, some also criticized Slagle and other officers for not giving the same amount of “honor and respect” to people in their communities.

