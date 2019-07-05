CLOSE
King Tutt
Snoop Dogg Makes Musical Plea For Kawhi To Join Lakers

Snoop Dogg performs live

Source: Emelie Andersson/WENN.com / WENN

Just in case reports of Kawhi Leonard’s decision to join the Lakers are premature, Snoop Dogg has pitched in to help convince the free agent to come to L.A.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Snoop attempts to coax the Raptors star by singing a revamped version of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature.” It includes lyrics like, “Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker” and “Don’t do Drake that way.”

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted “sources” who claimed Leonard has decided to accept the Lakers’ offer.

Would the Lakers be Kawhi’s best choice? Would adding him to the team make L.A. unstoppable?

