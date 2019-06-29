Check Out Changes To VA Laws Effective July 1, 2019

121 reads Leave a comment
This publication provides a brief summary of legislation passed by the 2019 General Assembly that is of interest to the citizens of Virginia and is likely to have an impact on their daily lives. The legislation has been signed by the Governor Ralph Northam and most is due to go into effect on July 1, 2019. The summaries were prepared by the staff of the Division of Legislative Services.
Here are changes to hundreds of laws that will go into effect on Monday, July 1, 2019: In Due Course: 2019 Changes to Virginia’s Laws
Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice
10 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice
1. George Foreman- 5 Marriages1 of 10
2. Richard Pryor- 7 Marriages2 of 10
3. Kim Kardashian- 3 Marriages3 of 10
4. Mariah Carey- 2 Marriages4 of 10
5. Halle Berry- 3 Marriages5 of 10
6. Janet Jackson- 3 Marriages6 of 10
7. Muhammad Ali- 4 Marriages7 of 10
8. Jennifer Lopez- 3 Marriages8 of 10
9. Diahann Carroll- 4 Marriages9 of 10
10. Tom Cruise- 3 MarriagesSource:Getty 10 of 10
comments – add yours