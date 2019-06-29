CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Check Out Changes To VA Laws Effective July 1, 2019

121 reads
Leave a comment
Virginia General Assembly

Source: Daily Press / Virginia General Assembly

This publication provides a brief summary of legislation passed by the 2019 General Assembly that is of interest to the citizens of Virginia and is likely to have an impact on their daily lives. The legislation has been signed by the Governor Ralph Northam and most is due to go into effect on July 1, 2019. The summaries were prepared by the staff of the Division of Legislative Services.

Here are changes to hundreds of laws that will go into effect on Monday, July 1, 2019: In Due Course: 2019 Changes to Virginia’s Laws

Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

 

2019 , Changes , clovia , governor , july 1 , lawrence , laws , Ralph Northam , VA General Assembly 2019

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 14 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close