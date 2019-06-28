TJMS
HomeTJMS

Woman Credits Her Mailman With Saving Her Life After Fall [Video]

8 reads
Leave a comment

A Georgia woman said she wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the quick actions of her mail carrier.

Mabel Walls, 79, fell down the front steps of her home in March and sliced one of her arteries on a decorative metal ornament in her yard, Channel 2 Action News reported.

She was bleeding heavily on her front sidewalk. Walls lives in a cul de sac, and said none of her neighbors were around as she screamed for help that afternoon. She believes she would have died there if her mailman, Mark Palmer, hadn’t arrived with her mail just in time.

The two recently reunited at Walls’ home, where she hugged “her angel” and thanked Palmer for stepping in to save her life.

“You deserve a hero’s award. You really do,” Walls said, calling her letter carrier a godsend as she hugged his neck.

“He really did save my life,” she said. “If he hadn’t been coming, no one else would have helped me.”

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

2 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Credits Her Mailman With Saving Her Life After Fall [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close