Richmond Mayor Wants Ban On Guns In Municipal Buildings and Parks

Clovia Lawrence of Radio One Richmond attended the press conference on the steps of Richmond City Hall ahead of the General Assembly special session on July 9, 2019.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants to ban guns in municipal buildings and parks. Stoney introduced an ordinance yesterday following the murders of 12 individuals in Virginia Beach and the murder of nine-year old Markiya Dickson while playing in Fonticello Park on Memorial Day in Richmond. The ordinance is to keep people from carrying guns in those places, although the city cannot pass such a measure under current state law. Lawmakers in the Virginia House and Senate are expected to tackle common sense gun control legislation when they convene during a special session called by Governor Ralph Northam on July 9, 2019. Stoney says he wants Richmond to be prepared once the General Assembly acts on the measure. He remains optimistic that lawmakers will do the right thing.

What are your thoughts on common sense gun control legislation?