Unpaid Court Costs & Fines Only, Driver’s License Reinstated July 1

VA Driver’s Licenses will be reinstated on July 1, 2019 for individuals with unpaid court cost and fines-ONLY. Join me for a barber/beauty shop talk at lunchtime today 12p-1p at International Hair 4805 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond VA.

Get Ready! Are You Eligible? Check your eligibility here.

Special guests: Sharon Brown, Director of Driver Services for DMV, Ed Jewitt, Clerk of Court-Richmond and Nicky Zamostny, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.