Kehinde Wiley’s President Obama Sculpture Will Call Richmond Home

A sculpture by a famed artist will soon be calling Richmond home. Kehinde Wiley, who painted President Barack Obama‘s national portrait, is slated to have his first public sculpture revealed in Times Square in September. Later in the year, it will permanently be installed outside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Titled “Rumors of War,” Wiley says the bronze sculpture was created as a “direct response” to the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue and in the other southern cities.