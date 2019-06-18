VA Driver License Reinstatement Day Is July 1, Check Your Eligibility

Virginia Driver’s License Reinstatement Day is Monday, July 1, 2019 for unpaid court costs and fines. If your VA driver’s license is active you are good-to-go on July 1. If your Virginia driver’s license has expired you will need to get it renewed, however, the $145 reinstatement fee will be waived.

Let’s have a Q&A at the Beauty/Barber Shop on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12p-1p at International Hair located 4805 Forest Avenue, Richmond VA. Brought to you by Clovia Lawrence, Project Give Back to Community, Rolling For Freedom-R4F, Clean Dreams and Radio One Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sent out over 250,000 letters to folks who are eligible to have their driver’s licenses reinstated on July 1, 2019. Check the mail or check your status at dmvNOW.com