Are You Ready For Driver’s License Reinstatement on July 1?

Burning Skies - Urban Sunset

Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty

VA Driver’s Licenses will be reinstated on July 1, 2019 for individuals with unpaid court cost and fines-ONLY. Join me for a barber/beauty shop talk at lunchtime today 12p-1p at International Hair 4805 Forest Avenue in Richmond VA.

Get Ready! Are You Eligible? Check your eligibility here.

Special guests: Millicent Ford is Assistant Commissioner for Driver, Vehicle and Data Management Services and she will be our subject matter expert. Also, Secretary Of Public Safety & Homeland Security BRIAN Moran and Richmond Clerk Of Court Ed Jewitt. Brought to you by Clovia Grooms Lawrence, Project Give Back to Community, cleandreams, Rolling For Freedom-R4F & 99.3/105.7 KISS FM

