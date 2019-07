You might have missed the segment on the weekend explaining how you could benefit from 620 Strong, Credit Scores, Myths of Mortgage and Christmas in July! Listen to Part 2 of “Community Conversations” with Smitty Smith of River City Blues Realty LLC . For more information visit www.gritsandgrants.com – YOUR HOME IS WAITING!

Click the Player (Above) to Listen –

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: