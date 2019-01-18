CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Georgia Judge Orders New Trial In 1976 Case That Sent Man To Death Row

0 reads
Leave a comment
(Thinkstock)

A judge in Columbus, Georgia has reportedly ordered a new trial in a 43 year old rape and murder case based on new DNA evidence, and condemning “undeniable” race discrimination during jury selection by the prosecution.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the ruling by Senior Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Allen overturns the convictions against Johnny Lee Gates.

Gates was sent to death row for the 1976 rape and murder of Katrina Wright. Wright was a 19-year-old German immigrant who had moved to Columbus to be with her husband, a soldier at Fort Benning.

“We are grateful to the court for recognizing the evidence of Mr. Gates’ innocence, and for taking this important step towards justice,” Clare Gilbert, executive director of the Georgia Innocence Project, told the AJC.

Gates, who was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2003, challenged his convictions based on new DNA evidence and the discovery of prosecutors’ notes that seemed to discriminate against prospective African-American jurors.

“The prosecutors clearly engaged in systematic exclusion of Blacks during jury selection in this case,” Allen wrote in a Jan. 10 decision. “They identified the black prospective jurors by race in their jury selection notes, singled them out … and struck them to try Gates before an all-white jury.”

The prosecutors’ notes reportedly labeled prospective white jurors with a “W” and Black jurors with an “N.” According to AJC prosecutors also described some prospective black jurors as “slow,” “old + ignorant,” “cocky,” “con artist,” “hostile” and “fat.”

Prospective jurors were also ranked on a scale of 1 to 5. All Black jurors were rated a “1.” The only one of the 43 prospective white jurors who got a “1” said he was opposed to the death penalty, Allen noted.

“Taken together, the notes demonstrate a purposeful and deliberate strategy to exclude Black citizens and obtain all-white juries,” Allen said.

The AJC reports, the defendant must show that he/she was “diligent in bringing his claims without undue delay” to be granted a new trial. Because Gates “could not give a reasonable explanation why he didn’t bring his race discrimination claims sooner than decades after his trial, he cannot get a new trial on that ground,” Allen said.

But, that was not an issue with the DNA evidence.

During the trial, prosecutors reportedly said the killer stole $480 in cash from Wright. A state investigator testified that “the killer tied a bathrobe belt “very, very tightly” around Wright’s hands and double-knotted the belt. A necktie was also tied around the victim’s hands, with knots binding it together.”

AJC reports, Gates’ legal team presented evidence that Gate’s DNA was not found on the necktie or bathrobe belt during a hearing last year.

“The exclusion of Gates’ profile to the DNA on the two items is material and may be considered exculpatory,” Allen said. “Therefore, Gates is entitled to a new trial.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Judge Orders New Trial In 1976 Case That Sent Man To Death Row was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience Africa 2015
Mary J. Blige Claps Back At Fan Who…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
4th Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
Arsenio Hall Officially Set To Reprise Role In…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
young black muslim woman
Miss Michigan Stripped Of Her Title Over ‘Offensive’…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
a$ap rocky
Not So Fast! Swedish Court Extends A$AP Rocky…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 1 day ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close