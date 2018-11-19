Today’s Clo-ism: Fall Down, Get Up, Stand Up To the Winner’s Circle

0 reads Leave a comment
You weeble, wobble, fall down, jump up, rollover, stand up, fall down and then Stand. This is the timeline to victory, winning, and overcoming. Welcome to the real winner’s circle. I tried it! I tested it! It’s true…just another “Clo-ism”
Holiday Movies We Should All See! New & Classics
1. The GrinchSource: 1 of 10
2. The Holiday CalendarSource: 2 of 10
3. Every Day Is ChristmasSource: 3 of 10
4. Jingle BelleSource: 4 of 10
5. This Christmas5 of 10
6. The Best Man Holiday6 of 10
7. The Last Holiday7 of 10
8. The Perfect Holiday8 of 10
9. Black Nativity9 of 10
10. The Preachers Wife10 of 10
