CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Clo-ism: Stop Resurrecting Dead Stuff Give You A Break, Live

1 reads
Leave a comment
RIP Notice on Gate, Cowra Cemetery New South Wales Australia

Source: Philip Quirk / Getty

This is a great day to be alive, in spite of all we have or will go through today. The key word here is ‘through.’

Are you breathing, seeing, thinking, and moving? Welcome to new life today because yesterday is done and over. Live life for today and stop resurrecting dead stuff. A “Clo-ism” on Life’s Journey Today #Cloism

Check out Miss Community’s Daily “Clo-ism” Click on the link

Are You Full of It?

The Inability To Forgive Can Cause Dis-Ease In the Body

You Reap What You Sow Be Careful Of What You Plant

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)

clovia , dead stuff , lawrence , Live , miss community

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience Africa 2015
Mary J. Blige Claps Back At Fan Who…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
4th Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
Arsenio Hall Officially Set To Reprise Role In…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
young black muslim woman
Miss Michigan Stripped Of Her Title Over ‘Offensive’…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
a$ap rocky
Not So Fast! Swedish Court Extends A$AP Rocky…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 2 days ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close