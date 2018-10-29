Clo-ism: Stop Resurrecting Dead Stuff Give You A Break, Live

1 reads Leave a comment
This is a great day to be alive, in spite of all we have or will go through today. The key word here is ‘through.’
Are you breathing, seeing, thinking, and moving? Welcome to new life today because yesterday is done and over. Live life for today and stop resurrecting dead stuff. A “Clo-ism” on Life’s Journey Today #Cloism
Check out Miss Community’s Daily “Clo-ism” Click on the link
The Inability To Forgive Can Cause Dis-Ease In the Body
You Reap What You Sow Be Careful Of What You Plant
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)
10 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)
1. Kelly Rowland Always Looks StunningSource: 1 of 10
2. Lance Gross Shows Stacey Abrams LoveSource: 2 of 10
3. Ayesha Curry Shares A Little About Being a "Mompreneur"Source: 3 of 10
4. Porsha, Cynthia and NeNe Show Off Their Selfie SkillsSource: 4 of 10
5. Mary J Hosts The Premier of Quincy Jones' MovieSource: 5 of 10
6. Bey Dropped Some New PhotosSource: 6 of 10
7. Monica, Tiny and Toya Have Beautiful DaghtersSource: 7 of 10
8. Kenya Moore And Mark Daly At Their Baby ShowerSource: 8 of 10
9. Tyrese Shows Off His Beautiful Baby GirlSource: 9 of 10
10. North West Is Growing Up!Source: 10 of 10
comments – add yours