Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic

Gotta love her.

Entertainment News
| 06.13.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kerry Washington is hitting the big screen again in Cars 3. The family friendly flick hits theaters this Friday and is sure to wow adults and kids.

Xilla Valentine got Kerry to go deep about privacy, Hollywood, politics and more. Plus, her character in Cars 3. “She teaches us a lot about this disposable society that we are in right now,” Kerry explains. “We tend to gravitate towards what’s new and flashy and shiny as opposed to valuing what’s tried and true. Valuing the members who have accomplished a great deal, our wise members of society.”

Kerry was hush when it came to her private life, especially children, but she was unapologetically vocal about politics. Watch the fascinating interview above!

 

Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Do Better, Hollywood: Dark Skin Actresses Aren’t Just Slaves…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
13 items
Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
15 items
Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close