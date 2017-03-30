CLOSE
Funkmaster Flex Rips Into Nicki Minaj For Her Appearance on Gucci Mane’s ‘Make Love’

He has many thoughts on the alleged 'Queen of Rap.'

On Wednesday, the respected Atlanta rapper, Gucci Mane dropped a music video for his Nicki Minaj assisted “Make Love.” Gucci can be seen hopping off planes, dancing around bikini clad women, and driving expensive cars. When Nicki Minaj’s verse arrives, she is caught hopping on a plastic blow-up unicorn with black shades and gold bling. Funkmaster Flex wasn’t here for any of this.

The DJ and long time Hot 97 host tweeted out, “Yoooooo??? Rhyming on a plastic air bunny???? Wow!” Then, he labeled Minaj’s verse as “Dumpster juice marinated in dinosaur piss!!!” He finally ended his post by tagging Minaj, saying “don’t be tight! Just my opinion!”

Minaj’s “Make Love” verse was one of two verses believed to be aimed at Remy Ma, sparking their epic beef. The other verse was on Jason Derulo‘s “Swalla.” Compared to Remy Ma’s six-minute rap response to both songs, one could understand why Flex is unimpressed by Minaj’s bars. But with Minaj breaking Hot 100 records, I’m sure a little bit of criticism isn’t phasing her. You can watch Gucci Mane’s and Nicki Minaj’s epic pool party below and let us know what you think about Minaj being the possible “Queen of Rap.”

 

