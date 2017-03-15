GOP Leader: No Evidence Trump Tower Wiretapped!!!

0 reads Leave a comment
The Intelligence Committee has concluded that there is absolutely NO EVIDENCE that the Trump Tower was wiretapped, which was a public allegation President Donald Trump made against former President Barack Obama while his was the active President.
This is an impeachable offense of the highest caliber and for President Trump not to be removed as President will go against everything this country was built on and stands for.
