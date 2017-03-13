Skai Jackson Serves Up Young Hollywood Style At The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Actress Skai Jackson is taking no prisoners as she showed off her latest look at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Los Angeles this weekend.

Young Hollywood definitely came out, and Skai was no exception as she sported a floral print sleeveless dress designed by The 2nd Skin Co. The dress was knee length and accented by a burgundy waist belt as Skai wore the dress with classic black strapped heels. We always love how fashionable, yet age appropriate she looks.

The dress also featured a huge bow design on the left arm that gave Skai stylish flair, making her stand out for all the right reasons.

Her hair was designed into a beautiful crown of braids by celebrity natural stylist Felicia Leatherwood. As always, Skai kept it simple and cute with the soft natural colors for her beautiful face. The Bunk’d star is definitely ready for spring!

