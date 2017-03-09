CLOSE
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story’ At The Tribeca Film Festival

Great news on #BiggieDay.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ready for some dope news on #BiggieDay?

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, Diddy will premiere Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The long-awaited documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at Bad Boy’s legacy as Diddy rallies the label’s key players for last year’s reunion shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival,” Diddy told Billboard“Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”

Film appearances include Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, Total, and — of course — the late Notorious B.I.G. The Live Nation Productions doc will also feature Mario Winans, 112, among others. It was directed by Daniel Kaufman.

 

