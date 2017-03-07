CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

Model Chrissy Teigen appeared at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast wearing a burgundy and pink design by Raisa & Vanessa from the Fall 2017 collection.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Attending the event with her husband, R&B singer John Legend, Chrissy’s dress was form fitted, with stylish shreds that hung from her arms and below her waist in fashionable layers.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

This design almost gives an old-school western look with the designs and shreds, giving a unique look for Chrissy’s red-carpet appearance.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The gown was detailed with dark red floral shapes and accented with silver beading throughout the dress.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Chrissy’s hair was in a classic part, slicked back on both sides while her dark burgundy lipstick was a perfect match with her dress. She’s giving major vampy vibes!

What’s your take on Chrissy’s gown? Is it Haute or Naught? You decide and take that vote below!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

