Dr. Henry Louis Gates‘ new documentary series, Africa’s Great Civilizations is a six-hour series that takes a look at the history of Africa, from the birth of humankind to the dawn of the 20th century.

Dr. Gates talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what he learned on the journey and reveals three fascinating facts about black women that you’ve never heard before.

What did he learn this time around?

“Two things. In terms of religion, the third oldest christian nation in the world was Ethiopia in 350 AD. And one of the greatest Queens in the world, in 20 BC she took her army to defeat Rome.”

Africa’s Great Civilizations, airs in three parts beginning tonight, February 27th, and then on Wednesday, March 1st and Thursday, March 2nd on PBS. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going 24 photos Launch gallery Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going 1. Who Am I? 1 of 24 2. Gabrielle Union Wade 2 of 24 3. Who Am I? 3 of 24 4. Ava Duvernay 4 of 24 5. Who Am I? 5 of 24 6. Mary J. Blige 6 of 24 7. Who Am I? 7 of 24 8. Whoopi Goldberg 8 of 24 9. Who Am I? 9 of 24 10. Zendaya 10 of 24 11. Who Am I? 11 of 24 12. Kerry Washington 12 of 24 13. Who Am I? 13 of 24 14. Shonda Rhimes 14 of 24 15. Who Am I? 15 of 24 16. Michelle Obama 16 of 24 17. Who Am I? 17 of 24 18. Beyonce 18 of 24 19. Who Am I? 19 of 24 20. Who Am I? 20 of 24 21. Oprah 21 of 24 22. Who Am I? 22 of 24 23. Who Am I? 23 of 24 24. Tyra Banks 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Explores Africa’s Great Civilizations was originally published on blackamericaweb.com