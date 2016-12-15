Longtime NBA Broadcaster Craig Sager Dies At 65 After Battle With Cancer

After a hard-fought battle with acute myeloid leukemia, TNT‘s beloved sideline reporter Craig Sager has passed away at the age of 65.

Craig Sager passes away at the age of 65. We will forever be #SagerStrong. pic.twitter.com/h16VG2166i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2016

Sager got his start as a baseball reporter in Florida before eventually moving on to CNN and becoming a fixture The NBA on TNT. He was also known for his colorful and eclectic suits. Sager was diagnosed with cancer and missed the entire 2014 NBA Playoffs. His cancer eventually went into remission but would return in March 2016 and was told by doctors that he had six months to live. On July 13, 2016, Craig Sager was awarded the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2016 ESPY Awards and give an inspiring speech about facing adversity.

“It just shows it’s not about me; it’s about something bigger than me. What I represent is somebody who, like Jimmy V said, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.’ I refuse to give up. I refuse to give in,” Sager told the AP after receiving the award.

TNT would also strike a deal with ESPN that allowed Sager to fulfill his dream of covering a NBA Finals game.

Sager is survived by his wife Stacy and his five kids. #SagerStrong

SOURCE: Twitter, AP

